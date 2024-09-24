Cultus Lake Golden Palette Club – Next Show is Saturday October 5

Cultus Lake – Golden Palette Club that meets at the Community Hall every Tuesday in Cultus Lake at 10AM and produces many different styles of art pictures. The Club has been around for many years and we also hire local talent to instruct or we share our experiences. The conversations are super too.

Organizers are in the process of getting a Facebook page setup to get more exposure. Last June artists took a bus trip to Granville Island which was lots of fun checking out the galleries and plan to do it again next year.

The next art show and sale is coming up on Saturday October 5.