OFFICIAL COUNT – 2024 Harrison By-Election – Fred Talen is New Mayor, Mark Schweinbenz is New Councilor

Harrison Hot Springs (with files from Gerry Palmer at Harrison Hot Springs Forum): Tuesday September 24 Official Numbers:

ORIGINAL STORY – Unofficial numbers from the September 21, 2024 by-election results:

Mayor

Fred Talen 541

Greg Dykstra 204

John Allen 181

For the Vacant Council Seat:

Mark Schweinbenz 548

Teresa Omelus 147

Gary Webster 137

Ed Wood 100

Total Voters 926 – Unofficially a new record or near record turnout as was stated on social media by Councilor and Former Mayor Leo Facio.

Declaration of Official By-Election Results – Tuesday, September 24 at 9:00 am in Council Chambers (Village Office)

Inaugural Council Meeting – Monday, October 7 at 7:00 pm at Memorial Hall

Mayor elect Talen’s Statement to FVN in July 2024 :

After a lengthy tour of BC, Harrison Hot Springs was easily the first choice for

my wife and I to move to in October 2021. We love living here.

I retired in 2021 after a 30+ year career in Yellowknife with the Government of

the Northwest Territories as the Director of Aboriginal Rights negotiations.

As a Chief Negotiator for the Government of the Northwest Territories, I led

negotiations to conclude modern Aboriginal Rights Agreements.

I am certified by the Justice Institute of B.C. in conflict resolution.

I am an active member of the Fraser Valley Paddling Club, and paddle for the

Harrison Wild Dragon Boat team. I also regularly ride with the Agassiz-Harrison

Cycling Group and sing with the Chilliwack Symphony Chorus.



What I like About Harrison Hot Springs; I have met many kind and generous people since moving to Harrison Hot Springs. The potential for Harrison Hot Springs is exceptional.



As Mayor; I would lead the Village Council and work towards creating a consensus where

the quality of life enjoyed by residents is maintained and enhanced.

I would also support development of Harrison Hot Springs that complements

and promotes tourism in Harrison Hot Springs.