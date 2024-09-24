OFFICIAL COUNT – 2024 Harrison By-Election – Fred Talen is New Mayor, Mark Schweinbenz is New Councilor

Harrison Hot Springs (with files from Gerry Palmer at Harrison Hot Springs Forum): Tuesday September 24 Official Numbers:
ORIGINAL STORY – Unofficial numbers from the September 21, 2024 by-election results:
Mayor
Fred Talen 541
Greg Dykstra 204
John Allen 181
For the Vacant Council Seat:
Mark Schweinbenz 548
Teresa Omelus 147
Gary Webster 137
Ed Wood 100
Total Voters 926 – Unofficially a new record or near record turnout as was stated on social media by Councilor and Former Mayor Leo Facio.
Declaration of Official By-Election Results – Tuesday, September 24 at 9:00 am in Council Chambers (Village Office)
Inaugural Council Meeting – Monday, October 7 at 7:00 pm at Memorial Hall
Mayor elect Talen’s Statement to FVN in July 2024 :
After a lengthy tour of BC, Harrison Hot Springs was easily the first choice for
my wife and I to move to in October 2021. We love living here.
I retired in 2021 after a 30+ year career in Yellowknife with the Government of
the Northwest Territories as the Director of Aboriginal Rights negotiations.
As a Chief Negotiator for the Government of the Northwest Territories, I led
negotiations to conclude modern Aboriginal Rights Agreements.
I am certified by the Justice Institute of B.C. in conflict resolution.
I am an active member of the Fraser Valley Paddling Club, and paddle for the
Harrison Wild Dragon Boat team. I also regularly ride with the Agassiz-Harrison
Cycling Group and sing with the Chilliwack Symphony Chorus.
What I like About Harrison Hot Springs; I have met many kind and generous people since moving to Harrison Hot Springs. The potential for Harrison Hot Springs is exceptional.
As Mayor; I would lead the Village Council and work towards creating a consensus where
the quality of life enjoyed by residents is maintained and enhanced.
I would also support development of Harrison Hot Springs that complements
and promotes tourism in Harrison Hot Springs.