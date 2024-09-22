Huskers Dump Rams 33-5

Chilliwack/Langley – It was a perfect Saturday night and the last night of summer before the Autumn Equinox, as the Valley Huskers blew out the Langley Rams 33-5.

The game was at Exhibition Field in Chilliwack and the last regular season home game for 2024.

It was also the night to salute the billet families that help the players adjust to the community.

On Saturday September 28, the Huskers are on the Road to Kelowna for a game with the 9-0 Okanagan Sun. They clinched top spot in the BCFC with their win over Westshore.

The Rams have the bye and host Westshore on October 5.

The Rams are in second place at 6-3.

The Huskers are 5-3 and have a choke hold on the last playoff spot — standing fourth in the league.