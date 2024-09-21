UFV Sports Saturday – Women’s Soccer – Bains’ Goal Secures Win

Prince George/Fraser Valley – WSOC: Bains’ goal secures UFV win as Madec keeps clean sheet

Prince George, BC – Jaya Bains’ 16th minute goal proved to be the difference for the UFV Cascades, as they picked up the 1-0 road victory over the UNBC Timberwolves on Friday in Prince George. First-year goalkeeper Alana Madec stopped all five shots she faced for the clean sheet, as the Cascades record improved to 2-3-0 and the Timberwolves fell to 1-4-0 on the season.

Next Up:

The Cascades now travel to Vancouver to take on the UBC Thunderbirds on Sunday at 1pm. The game can be streamed live on canadawest.tv.



