October and November Concerts at Bozzini’s Including Jane Siberry

Chilliwack – The October concert lineup for Bozzini’s is stellar, to say the least:

Morgan Davis

Friday Oct 4

Doors 4:00 Show 5:45

Tickets $ 27.50 at Bozzini’s or call 604 792 0744 to reserve.

A busy October starts off with An East Coast Blues legend finally makes his Chilliwack debut at Bozzini’s Upstairs on Friday Oct 4.

For nearly 60 years Morgan Davis has been playing the blues, travelling across Canada, the U.S. and Europe. His performances draw from a lifelong study of the rich tradition of country blues, re-interpreting songs of the 1920s and 30s on electric instruments. His original compositions are infused with wit and a good dose of humour.

Originally from Detroit MI, Morgan Davis grew up listening to a rich variety of rhythm and blues, rock and roll, and the emergence of the Motown sound. The music of Jimmy Reed, Ike and Tina Turner, Chuck Berry and Fats Domino was in the air, emanating from car radios and jukeboxes. In 1962 his family relocated to southern California, where Davis found the preponderance of surf music unappealing. He discovered Bob Dylan, whose music introduced him to Woody Guthrie, Leadbelly, Pete Seeger and Blind Lemon Jefferson. The psychedelic era ushered in bands like Jimi Hendrix and Cream, he attended concerts by the Doors, Grateful Dead, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Buffalo Springfield, Mothers of Invention and the Electric Flag. Davis began to play guitar at 16 years of age.

Flagship Romance

Friday Oct 11

Doors 8:00 Show 9:00

Tickets $ 27.50 at Bozzini’s or call 604 792 0744 to reserve.

Making another Chilliwack debut. Flagship Romance, an unforgettable alternative folk duo known for their breathtaking vocal harmonies, inspired songwriting, dynamic live show, and a remarkable on and off-stage chemistry that will leave you with the feeling that you made two new best friends. Married singers-songwriters Shawn Fisher and Jordyn Jackson effortlessly fuse technical precision in their impeccably tight vocal blend with an invigorating sense of emotional abandon in their energetic live persona. Performing each show as if it could be their last, this duo will have you questioning how their larger-than-life sound can come from just two voices and an acoustic guitar.

Traveling over 200,000 miles since their musical inception, the duo has amassed an engaged grassroots following. A testament to Fisher and Jackson’s close relationship with their supporters, Flagship Romance has released four critically acclaimed full-length albums, 100% funded by their enthusiastic fanbase. To date, their multiple crowdfunding efforts, including the duo’s most recent campaign for their forthcoming self-titled double album, have raised a combined total of over $175,000.

Currently based in Louisville, KY, Flagship Romance has begun releasing a consistent string of singles from the double album, produced by GRAMMY award winning producer Lee Miles.

JW Jones Trio

Monday Oct 28 2024 & Tuesday Oct 29 2024

(second show added by popular demand)

Doors 6:00 Show 7:30

Tickets $ 36.75 at Bozzini’s or call 604 792 0744 to book by phone.

October finishes up with 2 nights of blistering Blues Rock with the ever popular JW Jones Trio which always put on a hell of a show!

After winning “Best Guitarist” at the 2020 International Blues Challenge in Memphis, Jones started working on his 12th release ‘Everything Now’ [May 26, 2023], an all-original project with special guest Jimmie Vaughan, and production by Gordie Johnson (Big Sugar).

“Songs! It’s all about the songs!” said the JUNO-nominated Jones, whose searing axemanship has been praised in recent years by legendary blues artists Buddy Guy and Chuck Leavell (The Rolling Stones). “While there are plenty of burning lead guitar solos, I wanted to open up and get more personal than ever with the lyrics. From the true story ‘Papa’s in the Pen’ to ‘When You Left’ that I sang with tears rolling down my cheeks about my mother’s passing, these are stories that I feel like I can finally share through my music.”

The frequent resident of Billboard’s Top 10 Blues charts and roots radio favourite continues to accelerate his career momentum to new heights, whether it’s as a personally requested sit-in with the likes of 8-time Grammy winner Buddy Guy, opening for blues-rock icon George Thorogood, or entertaining thrilled audiences in 23 countries and four continents. ​

Doug Cox and Linda Mcrae

Thursday Nov 28

Doors 6:00 Show 7:30

Tickets $ 27.50 at Bozzini’s or call 604 792 0744 to reserve.

The music continues on Nov 28 as Two of Canada’s finest, Doug Cox & Linda Mcrae debut their duo show in Chilliwack You can see hear the past and the present in their instrumentation, their stories and their songs. A rare treat in an intimate setting. What a long, strange – and delightful – trip it continues to be!

With sixty years’ experience and countless performances between them, these veteran award winning recording artists each with a menagerie of stories to tell, a truckload of strings and things in their arsenal and preponderance of songs will have you glued to your seat listening to their every word, sometimes laughing, singing along, tapping your toes and humming their melodies for days afterward.

Doug and Linda first shared a stage at the inaugural Stan Rogers Folk Festival, in Canso, NS, resulting in some of the most enjoyable, generous stage time they had ever experienced. Doug later invited Linda to be part of his “Starman: An Acoustic Evening of David Bowie Songs. They decided not to wait so long between collaborations and voila their new project was borne.

Doug Cox: There are world musicians, and there are musicians of the world. In the case of Alberta-born Doug Cox, this extremely talented six-stringer happens to be both. Doug was initially drawn to the blues, particularly bottleneck slide guitar. He soon discovered the Dobro, and before long earned a national and international reputation as he skillfully fused a wide range of acoustic roots and Americana musical styles. Doug’s surpassing dexterity with so many idioms has seen him play and record with such diverse superstars as Indian slide guitarists Vishwa Mohan Bhatt and Salil Bhatt, Tex-Mex kings Los Texmaniacs, British Bluesman Long John Baldry, Austin’s sweetheart songwriter BettySoo and Rwandan The Mighty Popo (to name but a few!).

LAST BUT NOT LEAST

Jane Siberry

Presented by Manofest promotions

Chilliwack Arts Centre (Hub Theatre)

Monday Nov 18 Show 7:30 doors 6:00

Tickets $ 35 plus SC & GST

On sale at Chilliwack Arts Center (not available at Bozzini’s)

By Phone: 604.391.7469

In person at The Centre Box Office located at the front entrance of the Chilliwack Cultural Centre, 9201 Corbould St. , Chilliwack, BC

http://tickets.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca/

Welcome to Bozzini’s first show at the Chilliwack Arts Centre.

Iconic and enigmatic, Jane Siberry is one of music’s most unique and gifted singer-songwriters. Blessed with a sincere integrity and emotional depth, she has released 14 studio albums, including her well-loved signature song Calling All Angels. Jane’s songs have been covered by numerous artists, including k.d. lang with her stunning renditions of Love is Everything and the 23rd Psalm-inspired The Valley.

She is recognized as a forward-thinking artist, using her creativity both in song and in how she operates in the music business. She was one of the first to set up ‘self-determined transactions’ (pwyw). She continues to explore ways to live healthily as an artist creating an online style-store, webinars, ‘Janetakes’ (feedback for artists) and passive income streams in order to ‘keep the joy up’ and to remain aware that ‘it is a privilege to be a musician’.

Jane is on tour for in her home country Canada, the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, and the USA performing with equal enthusiasm at Carnegie Hall and living rooms around the world.