Remarkable and Compelling, Songs for Nobodies – Chilliwack Cultural Centre – October 5

CHilliwack — Prepare to be captivated by the enchanting performance of Songs for Nobodies, coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on October 5! Backed by a live three-piece band, this extraordinary one-woman tour-de-force musical takes you on an unforgettable journey through the lives of five everyday women whose lives were changed forever when they had the chance encounter with legendary music icons.

“The opportunity to bring (and sing!) this spectacularly written show to life has been nothing short of thrilling,” says actress Sheila Sharma. “With these captivating stories about five “ordinary” women who had close encounters with five dynamic women of fame, we take the audience on a journey that doesn’t stop for a single moment, from hilarity to heartbreak, and the rush of an enchanting glimpse into the past. Bringing the crowd to their feet night after night has been one of the most fulfilling experiences I’ve ever had as a performer. How exciting to put this tour de force on stage at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre!”

From Judy Garland to Patsy Cline, Billie Holiday, Edith Piaf, and Maria Callas, these iconic singers are brought to life through the extraordinary talent of a single performer, who seamlessly shifts between characters, embodying both the “nobodies” and the musical legends. Songs for Nobodies tells the story about what happens when the stories of these singers touch those of their listeners.

“What a great pleasure it was to accompany Sheila Sharma as she played over ten different roles in the play, Songs for Nobody.” Bruce Carabine, Songs for Nobodies bass player explains. “She is an amazing talented singer – actor. This play was meant for her!”

Songs for Nobodies is more than just a play; it’s a celebration of music, identity, and the extraordinary impact that art can have on our lives. Whether you’re a fan of music or simply love a good story, this show is must-see. Each song is performed live, delivering a powerful, emotional experience that resonates long after the final note fades.

Songs for Nobodies is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on October 5 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $49 with discounts for those in our Patron Programs (20% off for Explore the Arts Red, 15% off for Joy Years, 10% off for Explore the Arts Discovery, and $15 tickers for U28), and can be purchased at the Centre Box Office, online at chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469).

Songs for Nobodies is generously sponsored by Presenting sponsor Odlum Brown, and additional sponsors: Smart Centres, Waterstone Law Group, Prime Signs, O’Connor Group, Chartwell, Lock’s Pharmacy, Myriad Technologies, 98.3 STAR FM, Chilliwack Progress, British Columbia Arts Council, BC Touring Council, City of Chilliwack, Province of British Columbia, and Department of Canadian Heritage.