Coastal Fire Centre – Lifting Category 2 (Backyard) and Category 3 (Industrial) Open Fire Bans

Fraser Valley – Yes you will be able to burn the autumn leaves, if your local laws allow that.

From BC Wildfire Service – Thanks to fall-like conditions, widespread rain and a decreased fire danger rating in the Coastal Fire Centre, Category 2 (backyard) and Category 3 (industrial) open fire prohibitions will be lifted as of 12 p.m., noon, PDT on Wednesday, September 18, 2024, within the Coastal Fire Centre’s jurisdiction. The Category 1 (campfire) prohibition was previously lifted on August 28, 2024.

While the fire danger rating risk has declined on the coast, the public is asked to use caution with open fire use and to ensure burning is done in a safe and responsible manner in accordance with regulations. Before lighting any fire, check with local government authorities to see if any local burning restrictions are in place.

More information is available in the attached Information Bulletin: https://blog.gov.bc.ca/…/open-fire-prohibitions…/

Regarding Category 2 and Category 3 open fires, this change will allow the following activities:

“category 2 open fire” which means an open fire, other than a campfire, that:

burns material in one pile not exceeding 2 m in height and 3 m in width,

burns material concurrently in 2 piles each not exceeding 2 m in height and 3 m in width, or

burns stubble or grass over an area that does not exceed 0.2 ha.

“category 3 open fire” which means an open fire that burns:

material concurrently in 3 or more piles each not exceeding 2 m in height and 3 m in width,

material in one or more piles each exceeding 2 m in height or 3 m in width,

one or more windrows, or

stubble or grass over an area exceeding 0.2 ha.