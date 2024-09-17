Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce Hosting Provincial Election All Candidates Meetings in October

Skip to content

Abbotsford (Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce/Black Press)- Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce are hosting four all candidates meetings prior to the October 19 Provincial Election.

Questions have to be submitted in advance as there will be no questions taken from the floor:

Langley-Abbotsford – Wednesday, Oct 2 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (venue to be determined)

Abbotsford-Mission – Thursday, Oct. 3 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. (Mission’s Clarke Theatre, 33700 Prentis Ave.)

Abbotsford South – Wednesday, Oct. 9 from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. (Matsqui Centennial Auditorium, 32315 South Fraser Way)

Abbotsford West – Wednesday, Oct. 9 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. (Matsqui Centennial Auditorium, 32315 South Fraser Way)

The debates will be recorded and made available on YouTube. Questions may be submitted in advance via events@abbotsfordchamber.com or during the event via Slido. Again, no questions will be taken from the floor.

