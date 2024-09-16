UFV Sports Sunday – Cascades Sunday Was Not a Winner

Fraser Valley – WSOC: Langston scores as Cascades fall 4-1 to Vikes

Abbotsford, BC – Kiana Langston scored her second goal in two games, but it was too late to salvage a result as the UFV Cascades fell 4-1 to the Victoria Vikes on Sunday afternoon at Rotary Stadium.



The loss sees the Cascades drop to 1-3 on the season, while the Vikes improve to 3-1-1.



Next Up:

The Cascades head on the road again next week to take on the UNBC Timberwolves on Friday at 6pm, and UBC Thunderbirds on Sunday at 1pm. The games will also be streamed live on canadawest.tv.

MSOC: Brazinha scores as hot starting Cascades fall to Pronghorns

Abbotsford, BC – For the second time in the weekend the UFV Cascades scored before the five minute mark, but the University of Lethbridge Pronghorns found a pair of goals in response to walk away with a 2-1 win on Sunday afternoon at Rotary Stadium.

The loss sees the Cascades drop to 4-2-2 on the season. Meanwhile, the Pronghorns pick up four points on the weekend with results against UBC and UFV to move to 2-2-3 on the year.

Next Up:

The Cascades head on the road again next week with visits to MacEwan University on Saturday at 11am, and the University of Calgary on Sunday at 1:15pm. The games will also be streamed live on canadawest.tv.



