Former Langley-Abbotsford BC United Candidate Karen Long – To Run As Independent

Abboptsford – From Karen Long’s Social Media on Monday September 16:

Independent Candidate for MLA, Langley-Abbotsford. Community leader & volunteer in Langley for 25+ years. Past President of Aldergrove Rotary, Aldergrove Fair, BC Farm Museum. Founder of Langley Volunteer Bureau. Former restaurateur. Mother & grandmother.

Since the collapse of BC United on August 28, I have had many, many people in Langley-Abbotsford reach out and urge me to run as an independent. There are many voters right across BC who feel that on many issues the BC NDP is too far left, and the BC Conservatives are too far right, and that our politics are becoming too polarized.

Maybe it’s time to do politics differently.

If you think so too, please support my campaign by visiting https://votekarenlong.ca/.

2024 Karen Long Campaign Website

