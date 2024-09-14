UFV Sports Friday – Women’s Soccer Win Home Opener

Fraser Valley – WSOC: Toop breaks Cascades scoring drought, as UFV takes down MRU in home opener

Abbotsford, BC – It was home sweet home on Friday, as the UFV Cascades picked up their first win of the season in their home opener against the Mount Royal Cougars at Rotary Stadium. After the team struggled to score last weekend, rookie Emerson Toop scored the Cascades first goal of the season and added an assist, while Addy Chen picked up the shutout in the 2-0 victory.



The Cascades improve to 1-2 on the season, while MRU drops to 1-3 so far.

The Cascades close out their weekend schedule on Sunday as they take on the Victoria Vikes at 3pm. The game will also be streamed live on canadawest.tv.

MSOC: Colebourne’s early goal stands as winner, as Cascades down 10-man Huskies

Abbotsford, BC – It took just two minutes for the UFV Cascades to get on the board, and they cruised to a 2-0 victory over the Saskatchewan Huskies on Friday night at Rotary Stadium. Rookie Dante Colebourne scored early and Mateo Brazinha added a late marker, as the Cascades came away with the victory.



The Cascades move to 4-1-2 with the result, while the Huskies drop to 2-4 on the season.

The Cascades now get set to take on the University of Lethbridge Pronghorns on Sunday, September 15, at 1pm. The game can be watched in person at Rotary Stadium in Abbotsford or streamed live on canadawest.tv.

