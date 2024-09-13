Fatigue May Have Contributed to July Fatal Crash on Lougheed in Agassiz

Agassiz – UPDATE from July 2024 – On July 9, 2024 at approximately 3:27 a.m., Agassiz RCMP were called to a serious motor vehicle incident on the 8100 block of Lougheed Highway. A small westbound vehicle occupied by a family of three collided head-on collision with a tractor trailer. The driver and one adult passenger in the car were pronounced deceased on scene. The third occupant, an infant girl, was airlifted to hospital, where she passed away a few hours later. The driver of tractor trailer suffered no apparent physical injuries.

Investigators have determined that the westbound car entered oncoming traffic for some time before both drivers made last-second efforts to avoid a collision. The investigation is ongoing and the causal factors are not fully known, however, it is believed that fatigue may have played a key role in the collision.

The driver of the tractor trailer has been offered support from the RCMP Victim Services team.