Vaughan, Wilkinson, and the 1993-1994 Women’s Soccer Era to be inducted into the Cascades Hall of Fame – October 11

Fraser Valley – The University of the Fraser Valley Athletics and Campus Recreation department, as well as the UFV Alumni Association introduce the latest class of inductees into the Cascades Hall of Fame.



Men’s basketball player Jamie Vaughan, women’s soccer player Bianca Wilkinson, and the 1993-94 women’s soccer era comprise the Cascades’ newest class of Hall of Famers.



Their induction becomes official on October 11, as the UFV Alumni Association presents Alumni Night featuring the Cascades Hall of Fame inductions, with soccer home games vs. Trinity Western University at Rotary Stadium in Abbotsford (women 6 p.m., men 8 p.m.).



Inductees are invited for a reception starting at 4:30pm in the Legacy Building, with all UFV and Cascades alumni invited to join starting at 5:30pm.



Jamie Vaughan joined UCFV from Northwest University for the 2003-04 season and made an instant impact on the court. He averaged over 14 points and seven rebounds per game during the regular season and playoffs, helping lead the team to a CCAA national championship while earning MVP honours at the national tournament.



Vaughan missed the 2004-05 season with an injury but bounced back in 2005-06 to be named BCCAA male athlete of the year and BC basketball male college player of the year, as well as becoming the second Cascade to be named CCAA men’s basketball player of the year. Vaughan battled through a broken finger to help the team capture the BCCAA championship in their final season in the conference. Despite only playing two seasons for the Cascades in their BCCAA era, Vaughan ranks third all-time in playoff points and rebounds at that level.



The Chilliwack, B.C. product helped lead the Cascades into their first season at the Canada West level, playing in 18 games and posting 16.6 points and 7.1 rebounds per game in 2006-07.



Bianca Wilkinson joined the Cascades for the 1993 and 1995 women’s soccer seasons, and proved to be one of the most prolific goal scorers the program has ever seen.



A two-time CCAA All-Canadian and two-time BCCAA first team all-star, Wilkinson helped the Cascades win their first women’s soccer medals at both the conference and the national level. Wilkinson scored at over a goal per game pace during her career with UCFV, notching 19 goals in 18 games between regular season play and provincial playoffs.



Despite playing just two seasons at UCFV, Wilkinson ranks fourth for the Cascades in BCCAA conference scoring with 13 goals, good for top-50 all-time in the BCCAA/ PACWEST. Wilkinson’s six BCCAA playoff goals are also the most in program history.



The 1993-94 women’s soccer era captured a BCCAA silver medal and back-to-back CCAA national bronze medals – the first medals in women’s soccer program history.



After starting the 1993 season with a loss, the Cascades went on a remarkable run, winning five of their net six games to qualify for their first BCCAA playoff appearance. After a 6-0 victory over Douglas College earned them a spot in the B.C. final, the Cascades went on to capture a silver medal. The team picked up a win and a draw in pool play at CCAA nationals to qualify for the third-place match where they defeated Fanshawe 5-0 to win bronze.



After an undefeated regular season in 1994, the Cascades hosted the national tournament. The team went 1-1 in pool play before defeating MacEwan in the bronze medal match for their second consecutive national medal.



Led by head coach Tom Fast, and assistant coach Norm Williams, team members included Rose Stuart-Phillip, Katherine Fast, Ramona Meyles, Mary Frew, Lisa Doerkson, Bianca Wilkinson, Laura Nash, Jody Kohls, Erin Vance, Lisa Broad, Melanie Horsfield, Gillian Horsfield, Auburn Cardwell, Melanie Chernoff, Jo-Anne Radcliffe, Terri Whetherset, Nicole Goertsen, Jill Harris, Lisa Egan, Tara DeGoede, Triona King, Jill Beauchamp, Jocelyn Hultman, Melanie Chernoff, Nicole Charlie, Alison Slane, Kim Orobko, and Tanya McCracken.



ABOUT THE CASCADES HALL OF FAME

The Cascades Hall of Fame was established in 2016, and Oct. 11 will mark its eighth induction event. Vaughan, Wilkinson, and the 1993-1994 women’s soccer era join 24 previous inductees – 13 athletes, six builders, and five teams – whose accomplishments are commemorated with plaques in the mezzanine of the UFV Athletic Centre. For more on the Cascades Hall of Fame, including previous inductees, criteria, and nomination forms, visit GoCascades.ca/HOF.