Investigation into 2021 Lytton Wildfire Conclusion – No Criminality

Lytton – From the RCMP Media release September 11, 2024 –

The BC RCMP criminal investigation into the devastating and fatal fire that impacted the Village of Lytton and neighbouring Indigenous communities on June 30, 2021 has reached a conclusion at this time.

The complex investigation focused on various aspects including determining the cause and origin of the fire, assessing whether there was possible criminality, and looking at compliance or regulatory impacts. More specifically with respect to the origin, investigators focused on a parking lot and park area at the end of River Drive towards the south end of the Village of Lytton. This area provided access to a foot and rail bridge that crosses the Fraser River. The investigation looked at all movements and actions of any individuals, vehicle traffic and a southbound freight train that were all in the area around 4:30 p.m. when the wildfire first began.

The investigation included:

A review of the weather conditions around the time which showed temperatures exceeding 48 degrees Celsius and wind speeds of between 22-25 km/h, with earlier gusts of over 38 km/h.

An exhaustive search of two areas of interest related to the possible origin of the fire. One was a 1 km radius area near Lytton and the other was a 2 km radius area near Boston Bar.

A collection of 55 physical exhibits and digital forensic evidence – which included over 400 videos and photographs collectively – with the assistance of the BC Wildfire Service and the RCMP Forensic Search and Evidence Recovery Team.

168 witness interviews.

Review of the investigative findings by parallel investigations conducted by the BC Coroners Service, BC Wildfire Service, and the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB), and a review of findings from Transport Canada’s inspections.

Identification and procurement of a professional and credible Subject Matter Expert that would not be in a conflict of interest.

The totality of all the investigative findings have been reviewed and the RCMP can now confirm that the criminal investigation has not determined the cause of the fire. Establishing the cause of the fire is required in order to prove an offence was committed. Additionally, there is also no evidence to suggest the fire was intentionally set by the actions, or inactions, of any individual(s).

Throughout this investigation the RCMP focused on the how and why , says C/Supt. Brad Haugli, Southeast District Commander. While we have no single source or cause that can account for the devastating fire, it was not due to a lack of effort. Significant work was done to not only look at establishing and confirming what did happen, but to eliminate what didn’t happen. We remain committed to the community and the important need to support all those impacted, while we also join in the collective efforts to rebuild.

The investigative findings have been shared with the Village of Lytton, the Lytton First Nation and the family of those that were tragically lost. We would like to thank them for their patience, support and understanding throughout the investigation.

While the investigative efforts have concluded, it does not preclude credible information being received in the future. Due to the potential for future developments, as we’ve seen before in complex and lengthy investigations, the specific details of the evidence will remain protected.

It should also be noted that the work done by the investigative team has been able to strengthen and better position the RCMP should it be required to investigate similar events in the future. The RCMP has expanded its knowledge base with respect to wildfire investigative techniques and enhanced our relationships with provincial and federal authorities.