Cara Luft Returns to Harrison for her “50 for 50” Tour – September 21 for Two Shows – NOTE Venue Change Due to By-election (VIDEO)

Harrison – The Harrison Festival Society will be temporarily moving from their traditional venue of the Harrison Memorial Hall to the Agassiz Agricultural Hall for a vocal workshop and concert with Cara Luft on Saturday September 21.

To mark her long career and her 50th birthday, Cara Luft (The Small Glories, The Wailin’ Jennys) has launched “50 for 50” — fifty curated shows that are seeing her travel across Canada, the US and Europe.  She is joined by a cast of friends and special guest artists who share her sense of adventure and joyful music-making, as well as her passion to explore, collaborate and celebrate.  No two shows are the same.  For the Agassiz show, Cara will be joined by close friends The Doggone Brothers, a Kootenay-based duo specializing in old time and bluegrass music and harmonies.

Cara is also very well known for her Vocal Harmony Workshops and she will be doing one one the same day at 2:00pm.

Tickets for Cara Luft 50 for 50 can be purchased online at www.harrisonfestival.com, by phone at 604.796.3664 or in person at the Ranger Station Art Gallery in Harrison Hot Springs.

