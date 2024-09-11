BUSINESS OPINION – Abbotsford Chamber Supports Canadian Chamber of Commence Concerns Over Potential Air Canada Pilots Strike

Ottawa/Abbotsford – The Abbotsford Chamber of Commece supported a message from the Canadian Chamber of Commerce, regaurding potential action by Air canada pilots.

In a letter to Minister Steven MacKinnon Regarding Potential Air Canada Labour Disruption:

September 11, 2024

The Honourable Steven MacKinnon, P.C., M.P.

Minister of Labour and Seniors

Place du Portage Phase II

165 de l’Hôtel-de-Ville Street

Gatineau, Québec J8X 3X2

Dear Minister:

We are writing to express our deep concern with the looming possibility of a strike by the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) at Air Canada. The potential for a labour disruption is alarming, given the wide-reaching implications it would have on Canadians, the nation’s economy, supply chains, and our global reputation.

Air Canada provides a crucial service, carrying up to 150,000 passengers each day. Be it a business trip, seeking medical treatment, visiting family and friends, or a long-awaited vacation, reliable long-range transportation is non-negotiable for Canadian travellers.

However, the impact of a strike would extend far beyond passenger travel for both urban and rural Canadians—it would significantly disrupt Canada’s supply chain. Air Canada’s cargo network is important for the import and export of critical, time-sensitive goods such as vaccines and medical supplies, agriculture and perishable food products, and parts and machinery for small and medium sized Canadian manufacturers. For example, radioactive isotopes, which are crucial for cancer treatments, are shipped via Air Canada Cargo domestically and internationally due to their 48-hour lifespan. A disruption in this service, however short, would be devastating, as no other means of transport can meet the stringent time requirements for these products.

The timing of this potential strike could not be worse. The dust has not yet settled on the labour disputes that paralyzed Canada’s two major rail networks, causing yet untold damage to not only our national economy, but also our global reputation. It was another example of a disturbing trend—labour disputes, and threat of them, have disrupted operations at the ports of Montréal and British Columbia, the St. Lawrence Seaway, as well as at WestJet and the Canadian Border Services Agency this past year alone. If Canadian businesses are unable to deliver our goods to market on time, our international partners will begin to seek permanent alternatives.

The federal government needs to take decisive action. The impacts of a labour disruption at Air Canada will ripple throughout the economy, affecting Canadian consumers, employees, and businesses. A work stoppage will lead to thousands of temporary layoffs for airline employees, which will negatively impact the air transportation ecosystem across the country. It will reinforce a growing perception that Canada is not a reliable trading partner.

Should the parties not come to a negotiated agreement, the federal government must prioritize Canadians and be prepared to act in advance to prevent yet another damaging disruption by referring the matter to binding arbitration where a neutral arbitrator can resolve any outstanding issues. Swift action will ensure that a fair and sustainable resolution can be achieved, ensuring the stability and continuity of operations that are so vital to Canada’s prosperity.

Thank you for your attention to this urgent matter.

Sincerely,

Alberta Forest Products Association

Aluminium Association of Canada

Associations of Canadian Travel Agencies and Travel Advisors

BC Council of Forest Industries

British Columbia Construction Association

Canadian Association of Importers and Exporters (IE Canada)

Canadian Automobile Dealers Association

Canadian Federation of Independent Business

Canadian Franchise Association

Canadian Finance & Leasing Association

Canadian Food Exporters Association

Canadian Fluid Power Association

Canadian Health Food Association

Canadian Produce Marketing Association

Canadian Society of Customs Brokers

Canadian Toy Association

Chamber of Marine Commerce

CIFFA Corp.

Electro-Federation Canada

Federally Regulated Employers – Transportation and Communications (FETCO)

Fenestration Canada

Food Producers of Canada

Heating, Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Institute of Canada

Independent Contractors and Businesses Association

Manitoba Heavy Construction Association

Merit Canada

Mining Association of British Columbia

Mining Association of Canada

Nature & Outdoor Tourism Ontario

Pets Canada

Private Motor Truck Council of Canada

Quebec Business Women’s Network

Recreation Vehicle Dealers Association of Canada

Responsible Distribution Canada

Restaurants Canada

Retail Council of Canada

Waterpower Canada

Western Canada Roadbuilders & Heavy Construction Association

Western Canadian Shippers’ Coalition

Wine Growers Canada

Wheat Growers Association

Ajax-Pickering Board of Trade

Alberta Chambers of Commerce

Atlantic Chamber of Commerce

BC Chamber of Commerce

Burlington Chamber of Commerce

Calgary Chamber of Commerce

Canadian Chamber of Commerce

Chamber of Commerce Brantford-Brant

Chamber of Commerce for Greater Moncton

Chetwynd Chamber of Commerce

Clarenville Area Chamber of Commerce

Columbia Valley Chamber of Commerce

Conception Bay Area Chamber of Commerce

Consort & District Chamber of Commerce

Edmonton Chamber of Commerce

Edson and District Chamber of Commerce

Estevan Chamber of Commerce

Fort Saskatchewan & District Chamber of Commerce

Fredericton Chamber of Commerce

Frontenac Arch Chamber of Commerce (formerly Lyndhurst, Seeley’s Bay & District)

Greater Barrie Chamber of Commerce

Greater Charlottetown Area Chamber of Commerce

Greater Kitchener Waterloo Chamber of Commerce

Greater Niagara Chamber of Commerce

Greater Saskatoon Chamber of Commerce

Greater Vancouver Board of Trade

Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce

Grimsby & District Chamber of Commerce

Guelph Chamber of Commerce

High River Chamber of Commerce

Kelowna Chamber of Commerce

Labrador North Chamber of Commerce

London Chamber of Commerce

Madoc and District Chamber of Commerce

Manitoba Chambers of Commerce

Mississauga Board of Trade

Mount Pearl-Paradise Chamber of Commerce

North Bay & District Chamber of Commerce

Ontario Chamber of Commerce

Ottawa Board of Trade

Parkland Chamber of Commerce

Ponoka & District Chamber of Commerce

Portage la Prairie & District Chamber of Commerce

Red Deer & District Chamber

Sarnia Lambton Chamber of Commerce

Saskatchewan Chamber of Commerce

Sault Ste. Marie Chamber of Commerce

St. John’s Board of Trade

St. Thomas & District Chamber of Commerce

Surrey Board of Trade

Thunder Bay Chamber of Commerce

Timmins Chamber of Commerce

Toronto Region Board of Trade

Tri-Cities Chamber of Commerce

Upper Ottawa Valley Chamber of Commerce

West Lincoln Chamber of Commerce

Windsor Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce

Yorkton Chamber of Commerce

CC:

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, P.C., M.P.

Minister of Transport and Quebec Lieutenant

The Honourable Chrystia Freeland, P.C., M.P.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, P.C., M.P.

Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry