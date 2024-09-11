BUSINESS OPINION – Abbotsford Chamber Supports Canadian Chamber of Commence Concerns Over Potential Air Canada Pilots Strike

Ottawa/Abbotsford – The Abbotsford Chamber of Commece supported a message from the Canadian Chamber of Commerce, regaurding potential action by Air canada pilots.
In a letter to Minister Steven MacKinnon Regarding Potential Air Canada Labour Disruption:
September 11, 2024
The Honourable Steven MacKinnon, P.C., M.P.
Minister of Labour and Seniors
Place du Portage Phase II
165 de l’Hôtel-de-Ville Street
Gatineau, Québec J8X 3X2
Dear Minister:
We are writing to express our deep concern with the looming possibility of a strike by the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) at Air Canada. The potential for a labour disruption is alarming, given the wide-reaching implications it would have on Canadians, the nation’s economy, supply chains, and our global reputation.
Air Canada provides a crucial service, carrying up to 150,000 passengers each day. Be it a business trip, seeking medical treatment, visiting family and friends, or a long-awaited vacation, reliable long-range transportation is non-negotiable for Canadian travellers.
However, the impact of a strike would extend far beyond passenger travel for both urban and rural Canadians—it would significantly disrupt Canada’s supply chain. Air Canada’s cargo network is important for the import and export of critical, time-sensitive goods such as vaccines and medical supplies, agriculture and perishable food products, and parts and machinery for small and medium sized Canadian manufacturers. For example, radioactive isotopes, which are crucial for cancer treatments, are shipped via Air Canada Cargo domestically and internationally due to their 48-hour lifespan. A disruption in this service, however short, would be devastating, as no other means of transport can meet the stringent time requirements for these products.
The timing of this potential strike could not be worse. The dust has not yet settled on the labour disputes that paralyzed Canada’s two major rail networks, causing yet untold damage to not only our national economy, but also our global reputation. It was another example of a disturbing trend—labour disputes, and threat of them, have disrupted operations at the ports of Montréal and British Columbia, the St. Lawrence Seaway, as well as at WestJet and the Canadian Border Services Agency this past year alone. If Canadian businesses are unable to deliver our goods to market on time, our international partners will begin to seek permanent alternatives.
The federal government needs to take decisive action. The impacts of a labour disruption at Air Canada will ripple throughout the economy, affecting Canadian consumers, employees, and businesses. A work stoppage will lead to thousands of temporary layoffs for airline employees, which will negatively impact the air transportation ecosystem across the country. It will reinforce a growing perception that Canada is not a reliable trading partner.
Should the parties not come to a negotiated agreement, the federal government must prioritize Canadians and be prepared to act in advance to prevent yet another damaging disruption by referring the matter to binding arbitration where a neutral arbitrator can resolve any outstanding issues. Swift action will ensure that a fair and sustainable resolution can be achieved, ensuring the stability and continuity of operations that are so vital to Canada’s prosperity.
Thank you for your attention to this urgent matter.
Sincerely,
Alberta Forest Products Association
Aluminium Association of Canada
Associations of Canadian Travel Agencies and Travel Advisors
BC Council of Forest Industries
British Columbia Construction Association
Canadian Association of Importers and Exporters (IE Canada)
Canadian Automobile Dealers Association
Canadian Federation of Independent Business
Canadian Franchise Association
Canadian Finance & Leasing Association
Canadian Food Exporters Association
Canadian Fluid Power Association
Canadian Health Food Association
Canadian Produce Marketing Association
Canadian Society of Customs Brokers
Canadian Toy Association
Chamber of Marine Commerce
CIFFA Corp.
Electro-Federation Canada
Federally Regulated Employers – Transportation and Communications (FETCO)
Fenestration Canada
Food Producers of Canada
Heating, Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Institute of Canada
Independent Contractors and Businesses Association
Manitoba Heavy Construction Association
Merit Canada
Mining Association of British Columbia
Mining Association of Canada
Nature & Outdoor Tourism Ontario
Pets Canada
Private Motor Truck Council of Canada
Quebec Business Women’s Network
Recreation Vehicle Dealers Association of Canada
Responsible Distribution Canada
Restaurants Canada
Retail Council of Canada
Waterpower Canada
Western Canada Roadbuilders & Heavy Construction Association
Western Canadian Shippers’ Coalition
Wine Growers Canada
Wheat Growers Association
Ajax-Pickering Board of Trade
Alberta Chambers of Commerce
Atlantic Chamber of Commerce
BC Chamber of Commerce
Burlington Chamber of Commerce
Calgary Chamber of Commerce
Canadian Chamber of Commerce
Chamber of Commerce Brantford-Brant
Chamber of Commerce for Greater Moncton
Chetwynd Chamber of Commerce
Clarenville Area Chamber of Commerce
Columbia Valley Chamber of Commerce
Conception Bay Area Chamber of Commerce
Consort & District Chamber of Commerce
Edmonton Chamber of Commerce
Edson and District Chamber of Commerce
Estevan Chamber of Commerce
Fort Saskatchewan & District Chamber of Commerce
Fredericton Chamber of Commerce
Frontenac Arch Chamber of Commerce (formerly Lyndhurst, Seeley’s Bay & District)
Greater Barrie Chamber of Commerce
Greater Charlottetown Area Chamber of Commerce
Greater Kitchener Waterloo Chamber of Commerce
Greater Niagara Chamber of Commerce
Greater Saskatoon Chamber of Commerce
Greater Vancouver Board of Trade
Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce
Grimsby & District Chamber of Commerce
Guelph Chamber of Commerce
High River Chamber of Commerce
Kelowna Chamber of Commerce
Labrador North Chamber of Commerce
London Chamber of Commerce
Madoc and District Chamber of Commerce
Manitoba Chambers of Commerce
Mississauga Board of Trade
Mount Pearl-Paradise Chamber of Commerce
North Bay & District Chamber of Commerce
Ontario Chamber of Commerce
Ottawa Board of Trade
Parkland Chamber of Commerce
Ponoka & District Chamber of Commerce
Portage la Prairie & District Chamber of Commerce
Red Deer & District Chamber
Sarnia Lambton Chamber of Commerce
Saskatchewan Chamber of Commerce
Sault Ste. Marie Chamber of Commerce
St. John’s Board of Trade
St. Thomas & District Chamber of Commerce
Surrey Board of Trade
Thunder Bay Chamber of Commerce
Timmins Chamber of Commerce
Toronto Region Board of Trade
Tri-Cities Chamber of Commerce
Upper Ottawa Valley Chamber of Commerce
West Lincoln Chamber of Commerce
Windsor Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce
Yorkton Chamber of Commerce
CC:
The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, P.C., M.P.
Minister of Transport and Quebec Lieutenant
The Honourable Chrystia Freeland, P.C., M.P.
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance
The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, P.C., M.P.
Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry