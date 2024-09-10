Laura Schneider to Depart The Reach Gallery After 10 Years as Executive Director

Abbotsford – After 10 years of dedicated service, Laura Schneider will be stepping down as the Executive Director of The Reach Gallery Museum. Schneider will leave her position as Executive Director at the end of October.

Under Schneider’s leadership, The Reach has been recognized for its leading-edge approach to curatorial practice and community-engagement. Its achievements include two Governor General’s History Awards for Excellence in Community Programming (2016, 2021), BC Museums Association Award for Excellence in Exhibitions (2018), BC Museums Association Award for Excellence in Community Programming (2021), Heritage BC Award Outstanding Award in the category of Education, Communication and Awareness (2021, 2024), Lieutenant Governor’s Arts and Music Award (2022), and Non-Profit Organization of the Year Abbotsford Business Excellence Award (2023).

“It has been an incredible privilege to serve The Reach and work alongside such talented staff, artists, and community members,” said Laura Schneider. “I am proud of what we have accomplished together, and I look forward to watching the organization continue to flourish in the years ahead.”



“On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Laura for guiding The Reach to new heights,” said Board Chair, Laura Authier. “Working with her for the last six years has been a great experience and it’s hard to imagine The Reach without her. But this is another milepost of The Reach’s journey and I’m confident The Reach will continue to be recognized as the very special cultural institution it is.”

The Board of Directors has initiated a search for a new Executive Director. The position is posted on https://thereach.ca/careers/ .