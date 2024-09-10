BC Housing – Over 1,600 New Homes on the way for Indigenous People Including Sts’ailes First Nation

Sts’ailes First Nation – Indigenous people on and off reserve in B.C. will have access to approximately 1,600 new affordable rental homes through partnerships between the Province, through BC Housing, and Indigenous non-profit housing providers.

This includes Sts’ailes First Nation.

Hope, Schkam IR#2, Ross Rd. and Trans-Canada Highway: 31 homes in partnership with Chawathil First Nation

Sts’ailes, (address to be confirmed at a later date): 49 homes in partnership with Sts’ailes

Sts’ailes, Salish Way: 35 homes in partnership with Sts’ailes

Kelli Paddon, MLA for Chilliwack-Kent- “Working with the Sts’ailes Nation so closely over the years, I’ve seen how tight-knit and caring of a community it is. It’s great that our government can support more affordable, on-reserve housing in collaboration with the Nation so that more people in the community can continue to thrive there.”

The second set of homes selected through the Building BC: Indigenous Housing Fund (IHF) includes 41 on- and off-reserve projects that will provide 1,662 affordable rental homes. It includes 667 on-reserve homes for First Nations members and 995 off-reserve homes for Indigenous people. A community breakdown of projects is included in the backgrounder.