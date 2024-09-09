Wells, De Jaeger and Lang Lose in Metis BC Elections – REACTIONS (VIDEO)

Surrey/Delta – The 2024 Metis Nation BC (MNBC) provincial election took place on September 7, 2024.

Fraser Valley Metis Leader Pixie Wells ran for President, Chilliwack’s Louis De Jaeger ran for Vice President and Peter Lang ran for Regional 2 Director.

From Pixie Wells for Metis Nation BC President:

Taanshi to each and every one of you who stood by me during this incredible journey!

As I look back on the election, I am filled with gratitude and a sense of accomplishment. Although the results didn’t go in my favor, I am proud of the progress we made and the momentum we built together.

As the President of the Fraser Valley Métis Association, I’ve had the privilege of serving my community and advocating for the rights and voices of 2SLGBTQQIA+ individuals. This election was an opportunity for me to take my passion to the next level, and I’m thrilled with the support I received from across the region.

The final results are in, and I’d like to extend my congratulations to the newly elected leaders:

President -Walter Mineault

Vice President – Melanie Allard

Women’s Chair – Carmen Carierre

Youth Chair – Danielle Bergevin

Region 1 Director – Patrick Harriott

Region 2 Director – Allan Lavallee

Region 3 Director – Dean Gladue

Region 4 Director – Debra Fisher

Region 5 Director – Rene Gervais

Region 6 Director – Suzy Hooper

Region 7 Director – Paulette Flammond

I’m honored to have had the chance to run alongside such dedicated and talented individuals.

This experience has been a learning curve and an eye-opener, and I have no regrets.

Instead, I’m grateful for the insights and lessons learned, which will inform my future works ahead at the grassroots.

I’m proud of the unity and passion we ignited in our community, and I trust that the elected officials will work towards the positive change our citizens desire.

I want to thank each of you for your trust, care, votes, and commitment to building a brighter future for our Nation. Your engagement and enthusiasm are the driving force behind our collective progress, and I’m humbled to have been a part of this journey with you.

As I reflect on this experience, I’m reminded of the Indigenous name I was gifted, Oshâwisôniyâwô Mik’sôwak (He is Golden Eagle), which means “the one who looks over the community flies close to the creator and looks over the people.” I’m committed to continuing my work, using my voice and expertise to strengthen and assist to link Women and 2SLGBTQQIA+ voices of the Métis across the Fraser Valley, provincially and federally.

Maarsii (thank you) again for your unwavering support.

From Louis De Jaeger :