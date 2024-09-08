UFV Sports Saturday – Men’s and Women’s Soccer Lose on the Road

Vancouver/Kamloops/Fraser Valley – MSOC: Brazinha scores first, but Cascades unbeaten run comes to an end against UBC

Vancouver, BC – Mateo Brazinha opened the scoring off a great feed from Dante Colebourne , but four straight goals from the UBC Thunderbirds saw the UFV Cascades unbeaten start to the season come to an end on Saturday in Vancouver.



The Cascades record drops to 3-1-2 with the result, while the Thunderbirds improve to 3-0-1 with the win.

The Cascades have now scored first in all six of their matches this season.



Brazinha scored his fourth goal of the season, to sit second in Canada West. The third year forward also leads Canada West in points with eight.



UFV head coach Tom Lowndes “I thought first half we competed well. We took our chance, and I thought we frustrated them. We switched off before halftime and that’s a killer time to concede and that’s changed the complexion of the game.”



“We’ll look to fix a few things and rebound next week. I think we’re still in a good spot, and there is obviously lots of season to play.”



Next Up:

The Cascades now return home next week to take on the University of Saskatchewan Huskies at 8pm on Friday, September 13, and the University of Lethbridge Pronghorns on Sunday, September 15, at 1pm. Both games can be watched in person at Rotary Stadium in Abbotsford or streamed live on canadawest.tv.



To keep up with all the action follow the Cascades on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @ufvcascades



– with files from Michael McColl / UBC Thunderbirds

WSOC: Cascades fall 4-0 to WolfPack

Kamloops, BC – The UFV Cascades women’s soccer team fell 4-0 to the TRU WolfPack on Saturday night in Kamloops.

The Cascades fall to 0-2 to start, while TRU moved to 1-2 on the season.