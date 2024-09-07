UFV Sports Friday – 2024 Women’s Soccer Season Starts

Kelowna/Fraser Valley/Victoria- WSOC: Cascades drop season opener to UBCO

The UFV Cascades women’s soccer team dropped their season opener 2-0 to the UBCO Heat on Friday afternoon in Kelowna.

The Cascades struggled to get going offensively, as the hosts scored early in both halves to secure the win. The result moves UFV’s record to 0-1, while UBCO moves to 2-0.

UFV head coach Ari Adams – UBCO won all the battles in the centre of the park and we had a slow start to each half resulting in the goals, and it took us too long to figure it out.”



“It was individual battles, and mistakes that are easily fixable, but our youth definitely showed tonight. We have to regroup and watch film tonight, and then come up with a game plan to be more organized and win our battles.”



Next Up:

The Cascades continue their opening weekend on Saturday, as the head to Kamloops to take on the TRU WolfPack. The game is set to kick off at 7pm, and can be watched live on canadawest.tv.



MSOC: Beecroft scores early as Cascades stay unbeaten with road draw

Victoria, BC – Michael Beecroft scored early to give the UFV Cascades the lead, but a late tying goal from the Victoria Vikes meant that two of Canada West’s undefeated teams would stay that way for another night.



With the result the Cascades and Vikes each move to 3-0-2 on the season.