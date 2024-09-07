Province Funding Clean Energy Upgrades in Langley – Martini Studios and Wastewater Treatment Plant

Langley – BC NDP MLAs Megan Dykeman and Andrew Mercier say that people in Langley will benefit from funding that will help mitigate climate change and strengthen the community’s resilience.

“A new renewable natural gas facility will not only help create a greener future for Langley, but will create good jobs in the process,” said Andrew Mercier, MLA for Langley. “It’s great when all levels of government can look forward together and invest in great projects like this.”

In addition to joint funding for a new facility, the federal government is providing over $2.5 million for an electrification project at Martini Studios.

“The future of British Columbia includes cleaner, renewable sources of energy, and this joint investment in a new facility will ensure that Langley isn’t left behind,” said Megan Dykeman, MLA for Langley East. “It’s also great news that through this program the federal government is providing funding to help supply Martini Studios, an important local business, with clean and renewable electricity.”

The Northwest Langley Wastewater Treatment Plant Renewable Natural Gas Production Project is benefiting from $6,090,577 million in funding from the provincial government, in addition to $7,309,423 the Government of Canada, and $4,873,558 the Regional District of Greater Vancouver. The project will construct a facility to convert biogas into renewable natural gas for the FortisBC grid and recover waste heat to replace gas-fired heating in the plant.