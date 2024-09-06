Mission RCMP – Three Serious Motorcycle Accidents in One Week – One Rider Died

Mission (Mission RCMP) – Within one week, Mission RCMP responded to three serious motorcycle collisions in the Mission area.

On August 29, a 44-year-old man from Maple Ridge was killed instantly after the Harley Davidson motorcycle he was riding collided with a dump truck on Lougheed Highway near Sylvester Road. The collision occurred shortly before 2 pm, and led to a complete closure of Lougheed Highway for several hours. Investigators from Mission RCMP’s Traffic Services unit, the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS), and the Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement branch attended to conduct the investigation. Evidence indicated that the motorcycle had been travelling eastbound along Lougheed Highway when it crossed over a double-solid line, entered the westbound lane, and struck a westbound dump truck. The truck immediately caught fire as a result of the collision, however the truck driver was able to escape without injury. Investigators did not find evidence of any fault by the truck driver, and no charges are expected.

On August 31 around 4 pm, first responders attended to Dewdney Trunk Road near King Avenue, for a collision between a blue Yamaha sport motorcycle and a Toyota Corolla. After speaking with witnesses, examining the collision scene, and conducting a mechanical inspection of the motorcycle, police believe that the motorcycle rider had been travelling at a high rate of speed northbound on Dewdney Trunk Road, and caught up to the Corolla, which was also travelling northbound. The Corolla slowed and began making a left turn at the same time that the motorcyclist tried to pass it. The motorcycle struck the driver’s side of the car, launching the rider about one hundred feet through the air. He was air lifted to hospital, but later died from his injuries. The motorcycle rider was also prohibited from driving at the time, and was riding an uninsured motorcycle.

Around 5 pm on September 1, a motorcycle rider reportedly passed other vehicles through an oncoming lane southbound in the 9300 block of Stave Lake Street. While doing so, the rider lost control of his Harley Davidson, and was thrown into a ditch. An off-duty nurse passing by provided medical aid to the driver until paramedics arrived. The 57-year-old male driver from Surrey was airlifted to hospital, with injuries that were serious but not believed to be life-threatening.

In all three of these incidents, the motorcycle rider was speeding or passing unsafely. Mission RCMP remind riders to expect the unexpected – whether it’s another motorist braking or turning, an animal darting out onto the roadway, or just a sudden loss of control due to road debris or a mechanical issue – these types of unexpected circumstances can greatly increase the chance of something going wrong. Enjoy your ride today, but make sure you get home safely so you can also enjoy your ride tomorrow.