Chilliwack Basketball Association Wrap of Summer 2024 – 150 Kids in Three Summer Camps

Chilliwack – It was an amazing summer for Chilliwack Basketball Association. By the time school starts, more than 150 youth hoopsters participated in 3 Summer camps, 60 players in the Summer Club Teams and over a 100 players in the free skills sessions and Marek Klassen Invite only sessions .

Once again Chilliwack Basketball Association were fortunate to have an amazing lineup of Coaches lead our camps highlighted by former University coach Eric Rogers, current Professional player Sophie Klassen, current University players Jalen Edwards & Olivia Lounsbury. Other coaches who’ve been involved over the summer include Marek Klassen, a current Professional player and Vancouver Bandit, along with Trinity Western University Head Coach Trevor Pirdie and Western Washington NCAA coach AJ Albritton

PARENT FEEDBACK FROM SUMMER CAMP #1 –

” I finally witnessed fun entwined with technical abilities being displayed for a camp. These young and very inspirational coaches were a delight to watch with our kids and of course the kids loved them even if some of them have only met them now for the first time.

I enjoyed seeing the coaches Ethan, Alex, Jacob And Eva so present, devoted and involved even in one on one advices. We have tried different sports with our kids but it is rare to see what we have these three days: a combination of responsibility for their role, love for the sport, care for the kids. Ethan was a true leader!”

Ramona Lazurca (David Lazurca grade 4)

CBA is getting ready to launch fall programming, including fall club teams, weekday Skills training, Friday Night Basketball games nights and a Saturday morning Active Skills and Games program.

Get more info online at www.chilliwackbasketball.ca