Amandeep Singh Running as Independent for the Provincial Riding Abbotsford South

Abbotsford — Amandeep Singh will run as an Independent candidate for the Provincial Riding Abbotsford South in the October 19 vote.

From his website:

Who is Amandeep Singh?

Amandeep Singh, known as Aman, is a local from Abbotsford where he grew up and completed his education. With a background in sports and health, Aman is self-employed as a soccer and physical education coach for kids and youth, and also works as a kinesiologist, helping people recover from injuries. He places great importance in God, faith, family values, community, and aiding those in need. Over the past year, Aman has participated in various protests across British Columbia, spoken at events, and joined the parental rights protests initiated by residents of the Fraser Valley and Metro Vancouver.

A People Centered Approach

Aman believes that now is the time for change, feeling that the BC government is taking citizens for granted and not upholding their rights as Canadians. He advocates for lower taxes, fair distribution of resource revenue, support for seniors, protection for farmers, aid for truckers and healthcare workers, affordable housing, reduced land costs, lower tuition fees, improved healthcare access, and the protection of parental rights.

Committed to making a positive impact on his community, province, Aman exemplifies steadfast integrity and determination. He values children’s, parental, and human rights, and leads initiatives for enduring change. Aman is ready to take the essential steps to protect future generations and create a brighter, more transparent British Columbia.

604-404-8010

info@aman4abby.ca