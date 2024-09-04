CANCELLED Due To Injury – Paula Abdul, Tiffany and Taylor Dayne in Abbotsford – September 27

Fraser Valley – UPDATE – In a media statement on September 4, Paula Abdul said that the entire 2024 Canadian tour, including the September 27 date in Abbotsford , has been cancelled.

There have been published stories that she never fully recovered from 1992 plane crash causing back injuries and that she was constantly fighting chronic pain. According to Wikipedia, in 2005, Abdul said she had been diagnosed in November 2004 with a neurological disorder causing chronic pain, reflex sympathetic dystrophy (RSD), following a “cheerleading accident” at age 17.

Refunds will be made available.

An official statement from Paula Abdul regarding her Straight Up! to Canada Tour. pic.twitter.com/PRETkezkfm — Abbotsford Centre (@AbbyCentre) September 5, 2024

ORIGINAL STORY – “Straight up, boy”. From dance lead for the LA Lakers to the Fraser Valley. Relive the 90’s

Paula Abdul is coming to Abbotsford Centre on September 27 along with Tiffany and Taylor Dayne.



Tickets go on sale Friday, June 7 at 10AM.

This 2024 tour includes dates in Penticton, Victoria, Kamloops, Dawson Creek and Prince George.

Ticket info is here.