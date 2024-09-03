Jackie Tegart – MLA Fraser – Nicola Will Not Seek Re-election October 19

Merritt – Jackie Tegart, MLA for Fraser-Nicola, was one of the many BC United MLA’s left in an awkward spot after Leader Kevin Falcon shut down the election campaign and the party prior to the October 19 Provincial vote. She was MLA since 2013.

In a Facebook posting, Tegart stated that she will step back from public life:

After careful consideration, I am announcing that I will not be running in the upcoming provincial election on October 19, 2024.

Serving the people of Fraser Nicola has been one of the greatest honors of my life. Over the past 11 years, we have faced extraordinary challenges—wildfires, landslides, floods, and atmospheric rivers—that tested the resilience of our communities. Yet, time and again, I witnessed the incredible spirit of our people, stepping up to support one another in ways that were often unprecedented. It has been my privilege to advocate on behalf of such a strong and united constituency, even when government actions fell short.

I look back with pride on the many achievements we accomplished together: securing the $60 million fix for the 10 Mile Slide near Lillooet, advancing critical highway improvements, providing vital support during disasters, spearheading the construction of a new ER in Merritt, expanding Seniors Housing in Clinton, fostering the growth of Ashcroft Terminal, and developing the Tourism Master Plan and signage in the Fraser Canyon, among other milestones.

I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to my dedicated staff both in the riding and in Victoria. Your unwavering commitment to serving the people of Fraser Nicola has been truly inspiring. To the countless supporters who have stood with us over the past decade, I am deeply grateful for your trust and encouragement.

As I step back from public life, I do so with immense gratitude for the opportunity to have served this incredible region. It has been an honor beyond words to represent you.

Thank you.