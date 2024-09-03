First Nations Health Care Opening 15 New Clinics Including Fraser Valley

Victoria/Fraser Valley – The Province of British Columbia and First Nations Health Authority (FNHA) are moving ahead with 13 First Nations primary care centres (FNPCCs) as a key step toward increasing access to culturally safe, primary health care in B.C.

“Dismantling and eradicating Indigenous-specific racism from B.C.’s health-care system continues to be a key priority for our government,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health. “Part of this work is expanding access to First Nations-led, culturally safe health care and work in partnership with the local First Nations and FNHA. The new FNPCCs will help deliver high-quality, patient-centered primary care for communities around B.C., bringing the care and services people need closer to their homes, and are another important step forward in our journey toward Reconciliation.”

Of the 13 new centres, 10 will be welcoming patients by fall of 2024, including the Éyameth First Nations Primary Care Centre on Sts’ailes

Territory as well as the Fraser West and Fraser South mobile medical units.

o Fraser South First Nations Primary Care Centre



▪ The Fraser South First Nations Primary Care Centre is FNHA interim

operated and will deliver services to First Nations communities and

people in Langley, Abbotsford, Hope and the Fraser Canyon. A hub site is

still being looked for in Abbotsford.

▪ Fraser South will prioritize locally available primary care services and

allied health professionals that address the physical, mental, emotional

and spiritual through service delivery at spoke sites.

▪ A mobile unit will deliver primary care services to First Nations living in

Hope and the Fraser Canyon.



o Éyameth First Nations Primary Care Centre



▪ The Éyameth First Nations Primary Care Centre is society/Nation-led and

will deliver services on Sts’ailes territory to Sts’ailes, Scowlitz and Leqamel

people. It will also welcome Indigenous and non-Indigenous people living

around the centre. The building is scheduled to be completed Spring

2025.

▪ Éyameth will provide a blend of primary care with wholistic, culturally

appropriate health and wellness services plus clinical support services, a

pharmacy and level 1 lab.

▪ Education and programming will be developed on the topic of integrating

traditional healing, wellness and medicine use in contemporary medical

service delivery.