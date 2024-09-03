Cellphone Restrictions in BC Schools – What Mission is Doing

Victoria – Cellphone restrictions in schools are now in place. The new rules will:
• Reduce in-class distractions
• Help young people learn healthy habits around technology
• Support learning
• Support in-person socializing
Ask your school what they have planned.
In Mission, a directive went out to parents on the first day of class: I-pads and computers won’t be affected, however PDD or personal digital devices ( ie cellphones) will be restricted.
