Cellphone Restrictions in BC Schools – What Mission is Doing

Victoria – Cellphone restrictions in schools are now in place. The new rules will:

• Reduce in-class distractions
• Help young people learn healthy habits around technology
• Support learning
• Support in-person socializing

Ask your school what they have planned.

In Mission, a directive went out to parents on the first day of class: I-pads and computers won’t be affected, however PDD or personal digital devices ( ie cellphones) will be restricted.

2024 Cellphone Restrictions – Mission – September 3



Find out more about how the province is helping to keep kids safe online: StrongerBC.gov.bc.ca/

2024 Cellphones in Classrooms August

