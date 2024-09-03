Cellphone Restrictions in BC Schools – What Mission is Doing

Victoria – Cellphone restrictions in schools are now in place. The new rules will:



• Reduce in-class distractions

• Help young people learn healthy habits around technology

• Support learning

• Support in-person socializing



Ask your school what they have planned.

In Mission, a directive went out to parents on the first day of class: I-pads and computers won’t be affected, however PDD or personal digital devices ( ie cellphones) will be restricted.

2024 Cellphone Restrictions – Mission – September 3





Find out more about how the province is helping to keep kids safe online: StrongerBC.gov.bc.ca/