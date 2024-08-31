UFV Sports Friday – Men’s Soccer Pick Up a Point in Kelowna

Kelowna (UBCO Athletics) – Kevin Mailand scored late to give the UFV Cascades a lead, but the UBC Okanagan Heat found an answer moments later as the two teams played to a 1-1 draw on Friday night in Kelowna.



The result keeps the Cascades record unbeaten this season at 2-0-1, while the Heat pick up their first point and move to 0-2-1.

UFV head coach Tom Lowndes : “Credit to them, I thought they kept the ball well in the first half, but second half we changed a few things defensively, and I thought we affected the game a lot more. We created a lot of chances.”



“I think Canada West this year is going to be the most competitive it has ever been, top to bottom, and teams are going to take points off each other. We saw that tonight, so it’s just one game at a time, and how many points can we get tomorrow. We want to get points out of every game we play.”



Next Up:

The Cascades now travel to Kamloops for a Saturday contest with Thompson Rivers University WolfPack at 7:00pm. The game can be seen live on canadawest.tv.



To keep up with all the action follow the Cascades on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter at @ufvcascades