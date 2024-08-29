Surrey RCMP Searching for 19 Year Old Gurnoor Kaur – Last Seen in Abbotsford

Fraser Valley – Surrey RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a 19-year-old missing woman.

On August 24 2024, Gurnoor Kaur was reported missing to Surrey RCMP. She was last seen on August 22, 2024, at approximately 7:15 p.m. leaving a hotel in the 32100-block of Marshall Road in Abbotsford. Police and family are concerned for Kaur as this behaviour is out of character for her.

Gurnoor Kaur is described as a 19-year-old South Asian female, 5′6″, 130 lbs, with black or dark brown hair. She was last seen wearing light-coloured jogging pants, a black sweatshirt, a black baseball-style hat with her hair in a ponytail. She may be travelling with several pieces of luggage.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Gurnoor Kaur, please call the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and quote file 2024-125642.

2024 Surrey RCMP Searching for 19 Year Old Gurnoor Kaur