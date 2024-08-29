Chilliwack Woman Scammed for $22K

Chilliwack – On Saturday August 17, 2024, a woman reported to police that she lost $22,000 after receiving a call from someone claiming to be from Scotia Bank’s Security Team. The caller convinced the woman that they needed her help to stop a scam and directed her to wire money to the RCMP in India.

“Scammers are constantly evolving their tactics to trick people into losing their hard-earned money. It is crucial to for residents to be vigilant when receiving unexpected phone calls. Always take the time to verify who is calling before sharing any personal information to ensure you are not falling victim to a scam,” advised Cpl. Carmen Kiener, Chilliwack RCMP.

Warning signs and how to protect yourself

Fraudsters may provide the first four digits of your debit or credit card, but remember, most cards from the same financial institution start with the same four numbers.

Financial institutions will never ask for personal banking information over the phone.

They also won’t request that you transfer funds to an external account for security reasons.

Neither financial institutions nor police will ask you to hand over your bank card or attend your residence to pick it up.

Do not assume that phone numbers on your caller ID are accurate.

Never give remote access to your computer.

If you receive a call from someone claiming to work for your bank, advise the caller that you will call them back. End the call and dial the number on the back of your card from a different phone if possible or wait 10 minutes before making the outgoing call.

For more information on frauds and scams, please visit the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.