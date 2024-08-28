Province, BC Hydro to Build $1B Worth of Capital Projects in Chilliwack, Abbotsford, Mission, Hope and Harrison Hot Springs

Fraser Valley – BC Hydro will construct approximately $1 billion worth of capital projects in Chilliwack, Abbotsford, Mission, Hope and Harrison Hot Springs over the next decade to upgrade and expand the electricity grid to provide clean power for homes, businesses and growing transportation needs.

NOTE: The announcement was made by Premier David Eby at the Atchelitz Substation facility on Lickman Road in Chilliwack. This is the same location where a major fire was at the substation in January of 2012 and left much of Chilliwack in the dark for many hours. It crippled Star FM’s transmitter and knocked off the then 89.5 The Hawk from the airwaves for the better part of the day.

“Expanding electricity capacity in the Fraser Valley will help people and businesses get the clean and affordable power that they need to run their homes and keep the economy growing,” said Premier David Eby. “These new projects will make sure B.C. continues to be a leader helping people switch from fossil fuels to clean energy while creating thousands of good-paying jobs.”

In January 2024, the Province announced BC Hydro’s updated 10-Year Capital Plan, which contains $36 billion in regional and community infrastructure investments in B.C., a 50% increase in investments over its previous capital plan. These new construction projects are forecast to support 10,500 to 12,500 jobs annually on average, as well as increase and maintain BC Hydro’s capital investments, as major projects like Site C are completed.

Approximately $800 million to expand transmission capacity, especially within the systems serving Abbotsford, Chilliwack and Hope.

Approximately $75 million to expand capacity of the following substations: Atchelitz substation in Chilliwack, powering up to 14,000 new homes by 2027; Clayburn substation in Abbotsford, powering up to 17,500 additional homes by 2028; and Mount Lehman substation in Abbotsford, powering up to 35,000 more homes by 2029.

Approximately $80 million will be invested in dam safety improvements and equipment upgrades at Wahleach, Stave Falls and Ruskin generating stations.

Twenty-five million dollars will be set aside for extending underground infrastructure and expanding distribution capacity in Mission, Abbotsford and Chilliwack.

Josie Osborne, Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation – “We must build out B.C.’s electrical system like never before to power our homes and businesses to power a growing economy and to power our future. Throughout the Fraser Valley and in communities across B.C., these construction projects will create thousands of good jobs over the next decade, and ensure that people have access to clean, affordable and reliable electricity when they need it and where they need it.”

Dan Coulter, MLA for Chilliwack – “We’ve seen significant growth here in the Fraser Valley the last couple of years. I’m happy that BC Hydro is investing in their power systems to meet the increasing demand for clean and affordable electricity in the region. These investments will not only help attract more businesses to the region, but will also help us in building a sustainable future.”

Kelli Paddon, MLA for Chilliwack-Kent – “This significant investment by BC Hydro is crucial for the Fraser Valley. As the region continues to grow rapidly, these upgrades and expansions will ensure that our residents and businesses have access to reliable and clean electricity. This not only supports our economic development, but also aligns with our commitment to a sustainable and clean economy.”

Ken Mitchell, assistant business manager, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers – “These projects are important for the growth of this province, and it is the skilled organized labour of this province that build it.”