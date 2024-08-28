Chilliwack Red Sox Free September Youth Baseball Clinic

Chilliwack – Chilliwack Red Sox September baseball clinics will be free. These are 60-75 min sessions / practices every Wednesday and Friday at Meadowbrook Park (AD Rundle Middle School ) 6:15pm-715/7:30 pm . Coaches will cover pitching ,catching, base running, team fundamentals , hitting ,fielding and strength and condition .

Starting in October to March they will start the winter development program 1-2x a week at Hithouse Abbotsford .

If you have a son or daughter ages 6-13 who want to get better at the game of baseball while making friends and having fun, come try it out.

Any questions please feel free to email chilliwackredsoxinfo@gmail.com