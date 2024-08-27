Chilliwack Hospice Society Previews Fall Grief Support Programs – Loss of Human or Animal

Chilliwack – Chilliwack Hospice Society is offering a variety of programs this Fall to provide support to those who are grieving the death of a loved one — human or animal — and caregivers of a dying person.

A new format of group grief support, a Coffee and Compassion Circle will offer the experience of compassion in a drop-in model. To be facilitated once monthly on Monday afternoons starting at 1:00pm, the circle will offer grievers the opportunity to connect with others who are grieving the death of a loved one, to improve their understanding of the grief process, to ask unanswered questions in a safe, supportive space, and to learn about the free programs and services offered by Chilliwack Hospice Society.

A grief support group dedicated to pet loss will give those who are grieving the death of a beloved pet a safe, non-judgmental space to mourn this meaningful death with others who understand. Discussion topics will include normalizing grief, making room to grieve, self-care, the importance of rituals, and memorializing your pet. The pet loss grief support group will meet once weekly for four consecutive weeks, starting September 11.

For families grieving the death of a grownup or sibling in a child’s life, the Child and Youth Program will be facilitating monthly Family Art Nights to help children and their grownups process their grief through creative expression. The group will offer participants a safe place to connect with other families who are coping with grief and loss and to share their experiences if they choose. Projects will include memory lanterns, pour painting, and Christmas ornaments.

Movement can be very helpful when coping with stress or grief. A new walking group for caregivers will offer mutual support and camaraderie for those who are caring for a dying person while improving overall well-being by walking along the beautiful Vedder Rotary Trail. Strength in Strides: Caregiver’s Journey will meet once weekly for eight weeks, beginning September 11.

First Step Grief Support Group will meet Saturday mornings this Fall beginning October 19. An eight-week closed program at Chilliwack Hospice Society, First Step offers mutual support and socialization for bereaved adults wanting to share the journey into change and renewal. Grief has no timeline. As such, some group members may choose to begin participating in the weeks following the death of their loved one. Others may find themselves open to the benefits of participating in a grief support group years later and are welcome to do so.

“Each grief support group Chilliwack Hospice Society facilitates offers participants validation, comfort, and a chance to feel seen as they navigate significant loss in their lives,” says Executive Director Sue Knott. “While we cannot fix their pain, we can hold space for them and offer care and compassion for the grief journey.”

Throughout the year, in addition to groups, Chilliwack Hospice Society provides one-to-one grief support for children, youth, and adults. Professional staff offer guidance through the tangled processes of grief and loss that accompany dying and death. It does not matter when or how the death occurred, or how a person is connected to the death — anyone can benefit from this support.

If you or someone you know is grieving the death of a loved one right now, call Chilliwack Hospice Society at (604) 795-4660 or visit www.chilliwackhospice.org to learn more about the one-to-one support, groups, and workshops that are currently being offered. Chilliwack Hospice Society programs and services are provided free of cost thanks to the generosity of individual donors and businesses in our community. Donations are always gratefully accepted at the Thrifty Boutique and online at www.chilliwackhospice.org/donate

For more information, news, and events, join our email newsletter list