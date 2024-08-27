Aerials and Acrobatics Like Never Before with By a Thread – September 26

Chilliwack — Step into a world where gravity is defied, and human potential is pushed to its limits with One Fell Swoop Circus’By a Thread! More than just a show, this evening is a mesmerizing journey that intertwines art, strength, and emotion into a single, unforgettable performance. Join us on September 26, when By a Thread explores themes of tension through virtuosic acrobatics and intricate choreography!

This performance revolves around the idea of tension—both physical and emotional. As the performers manipulate the rope, they create stunning visual compositions that leave the audience on the edge of their seats. Every twist, turn, and drop is a carefully choreographed moment of suspense, showcasing not just the physical prowess of the artists, but their ability to communicate profound themes through movement.

At its core, By a Thread is a story about human connection. The rope that binds the performers is more than just a physical object—it’s a metaphor for the trust and collaboration that underpins every moment of the show. As they push the boundaries of what is possible, the performers rely on each other in ways that are both breathtaking and deeply moving. This connection is palpable, creating an emotional resonance that draws the audience into the performance on a profound level.

By a Thread challenges not just the performers, but the very concept of what circus can be, creating a performance that will leave you breathless!

By a Thread is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on September 26 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $49 with discounts for those in our Patron Programs (20% off for Explore the Arts Red, 15% off for Joy Years, 10% off for Explore the Arts Discovery, and $15 tickers for U28), and can be purchased at the Centre Box Office, online at chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469).

By a Thread is generously sponsored by Presenting sponsor Emil Anderson, Bear Image Productions, Algra Brothers; District 1881, Canadian Tire, Cowork Chilliwack, Coast Chilliwack Hotel, O’Connor Group, Lock’s Pharmacy, Myriad Technologies, Sonic 107.5, Chilliwack Progress, British Columbia Arts Council, BC Touring Council, City of Chilliwack, Province of British Columbia, and Department of Canadian Heritage.