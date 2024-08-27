Skip to content

2024 Chilliwack Special Olympics Fall Schedule

Chilliwack – From Chilliwack Special Olympics:

2024 Fall Schedule

Swimming

Mon/Wed

6:30 pm-8:00 pm

Chilliwack Landing Leisure Center

Floor Hockey

Tuesday

7:00 pm-8:30 pm

ADR Middle School

Basktball

Thursday

7:00 pm -8:30 pm

ADR Middle School

ON HOLD -HEAD COACH NEEDED

Club Fit

Thursday

7:00 pm-8:00 pm

CSS Weight Room

ON HOLD -till further notice

Bowling

Saturday

10 am- 12 noon

Chillibowl Lanes

Coaches will be in contact with athletes and caregivers regarding the time they want you to arrive, sports attire, etc.

