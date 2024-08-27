2024 Chilliwack Special Olympics Fall Schedule

Chilliwack – From Chilliwack Special Olympics:
2024 Fall Schedule
Swimming
Mon/Wed
6:30 pm-8:00 pm
Chilliwack Landing Leisure Center
Floor Hockey
Tuesday
7:00 pm-8:30 pm
ADR Middle School
Basktball
Thursday
7:00 pm -8:30 pm
ADR Middle School
ON HOLD -HEAD COACH NEEDED
Club Fit
Thursday
7:00 pm-8:00 pm
CSS Weight Room
ON HOLD -till further notice
Bowling
Saturday
10 am- 12 noon
Chillibowl Lanes
Coaches will be in contact with athletes and caregivers regarding the time they want you to arrive, sports attire, etc.