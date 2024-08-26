Six Point Opening Weekend for UFV Men’s Soccer

Abbotsford (Jordie Authur) – – Jackson Cowx kept the UFV Cascades net empty, while Kevin Mailand and Ebi Igali got on the scoresheet to see the UFV Cascades finish off the weekend sweep of the UNBC Timberwolves on Sunday afternoon at Rotary Stadium.

UFV head coach Tom Lowndes : “It’s great to get off to a good start. To get six points in the opening weekend is huge, and hopefully something we can build on going into two tough games next weekend.”



Lowndes on the upcoming games against UBCO and Thompson Rivers: “They are always tough places to go, and two very disciplined teams. It’s always a battle up there, and two teams that are going to be fighting to get into the playoffs, hopefully along with us, so we are just going to stick to the plan and do the things that made us successful this week.”



Next Up:

The Cascades head on the road for a pair of matches next weekend against the UBC Okanagan Heat on Friday and Thompson Rivers University WolfPack on Saturday. The games are scheduled for 6:30pm and 7:00pm respectively, and can be streamed live on canadawest.tv.