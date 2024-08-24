TWU Men’s Soccer Loses Friendly to Western Washington

Bellingham (TWU) – A late goal by Western Washington (NCAA Div II) led the Vikings to a 2-1 victory over the visiting Trinity Western Spartans in an annual cross-border friendly Friday night at Harrington Field in Bellingham, WA.



Western Washington’s Diego Alvarado lifted the Vikings to the win with a goal in the 85 minute. TWU’s lone goal came from fourth-year midfielder Thomas Powell (Coquitlam, B.C.) on a penalty kick in the 56 minute, after WWU’s Luca Witthauer took down TWU second-year midfielder Malcolm Kengni (Maple Ridge, B.C.,) in the box.



The Vikings led the Spartans 1-0 at the half after an early goal, by WWU’s Frank Miedema (10′).



TWU split the keeping duties between fourth-year keeper Alexander Cordeiro (Burnaby, BC) who made one save, and first-year Peter Rogenthien (Austin, TX) who played the second half, while WWU split the game between Quinn Sappington who made two saves, and Charlie Dyer who played the second half to earn the win over the Spartans.



Western Washington had a 10-8 edge in total shots, with both teams having three shots on goal. The Vikings had a 6-3 edge in corner kicks. WWU finished with 10 fouls, while TWU finished with 7 fouls.



QUOTABLE

TWU head coach Michael Shearon

“There are many things that we are happy with tonight and going to move forward with those as we are still trying to get our best group back. A good performance today though.”



UP NEXT

Trinity Western opens Canada West conference play on Friday, September 6 against the TRU WolfPack. Match time in Kamloops, B.C. is set for 7 p.m. PT.