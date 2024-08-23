2024 UFV Men’s Soccer Preview – Season Starts Friday August 23

Fraser Valley (Jordie Arthur) – The UFV Cascades men’s soccer program kicks off their 2024 campaign on Friday against the UNBC Timberwolves in Abbotsford, but this edition of this squad will come in with a new look. The Cascades struggled in 2023 with multiple key players missing significant time due to injury, but with an injection of youth and a strong preseason the hopes are high to start the year off strong and improve on last season’s record.



Head coach Tom Lowndes noted that injuries and strong leadership will be important for the squad.



“The squad staying healthy for the majority of the season is a major key. Goalkeeper Jackson Cowx leading his backline, the leadership and quality of Anthony Vega in the midfield and Mateo Brazinha leading the front line and being a threat to the opposition will be vital to our team having success this year.”



Cowx was one of the many players that missed time last season, but the fifth-year keeper will look to shore up the defensive end for UFV once again this season. Cowx sits fourth all-time in program wins and shutouts for the Cascades, while ranking second in program saves. Brazinha enters his third season on six career Canada West goals, two shy of entering the top-10 in program history, and will look to climb that record book this season. Vega returns to the field for the Cascades in 2024 after missing out on the 2023 season, and will provide stability in the centre of the park.



UFV’s strong recruiting class this season will look to provide both an immediate impact and depth, with nine first-year players on the roster.

Opening Week Matchup:

UNBC at UFV – Friday, August 23 at 6 pm

UNBC at UFV – Sunday, August 25 at 1 pm

UFV Cascades:

2024 Canada West Coaches Poll Ranking: 10th

2023 Record: 3-13 (7th in Pacific Division)

2023 Goals For: 16 (9th in Canada West)

2023 Goals Against: 40 (13th in Canada West)

Record Against UNBC (since 2012): 11-4-7

UNBC Timberwolves:

2024 Canada West Coaches Poll Ranking: 11th

2023 Record: 5-8-2 (5th in Pacific Division)

2023 Goals For: 17 (8th in Canada West)

2023 Goals Against: 29 (11th in Canada West)

Record Against UFV (since 2012): 4-11-7

