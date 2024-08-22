Permanent Supportive, Complex-Care Homes Open in Maple Ridge and Mission

Mission/Maple Ridge – People experiencing homelessness north of the Fraser, including people living with complex mental-health and addiction challenges and people living in temporary housing facilities, will get help as two supportive housing sites open to residents in Mission and Maple Ridge.

“We know the safest communities are those where all residents have their core needs met,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing. “There is an urgent need to support people to move indoors where they can start to rebuild their lives. These 102 homes are another step forward in our commitment to meet anyone experiencing homelessness where they are at and work with them on their path to stability.”

In Maple Ridge, the permanent housing at 11685 Fraser St., announced in 2021, will replace the aging temporary modular housing at 22548 Royal Cres., which is at the end of its lifespan and will be closed. Once cleared, 22548 Royal Cres. will be redeveloped into 98 units of permanent, affordable housing for seniors in partnership with New Vista Society and support from the Building BC: Community Housing Fund. Royal Crescent was opened in 2018 as an emergency solution to the unsafe encampment at Anita Place.

The four-storey building at 11685 Fraser St. features 52 studio units of supportive housing, each with its own bathroom and kitchen, and will be operated by Coast Mental Health Society (CMHS). Support services will be available 24/7, including meal programs, life-skills training, employment programs and referrals to other community-based services and supports. For people not already connected to services, Fraser Health will work in partnership with CMHS to provide on-site clinical supports, including services from a psychiatric nurse, community nurse, licensed practical nurse, social worker and traditional wellness practitioners.

In Mission, the spaces at 7460 Hurd St., announced in 2021, will replace the temporary units leased by BC Housing at the Diamond Head Motor Inn, which is set to close. Residents at the temporary shelter will be supported to relocate into their new homes.

The three-storey building at 7460 Hurd St. features 50 studio homes, each with its own bathroom and mini kitchen. Of those 50 supportive homes, 12 include additional complex-care housing services for people with overlapping mental-health and addiction challenges, trauma or brain injuries.

“People with complex health challenges, including brain injuries, mental-health and addiction issues, often find themselves trapped in a cycle of evictions, shelters, encampments, and even emergency rooms and jail cells,” said Jennifer Whiteside, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions. “Complex-care housing in Mission will help to address this problem by providing culturally safe supports to people, as well as a safe place to live, so they can establish stability, build connections and break the cycle of homelessness.”

Mission Community Services Society (MCSS), an experienced non-profit housing provider, will manage the building. The society will have staff on site 24/7 to provide residents with support services, including daily meals and life-skills training. Fraser Health, in partnership with MCSS, will provide enhanced supports on site through the complex-care housing program, including registered and licensed practical nurses and other health-care professionals, who will help create connections to treatment and other specialized services.

Security will be a top priority at both projects. Operator staff will be on site 24/7. There will be at least two staff on site overnight and typically additional staff during the day to manage the building and provide residents with services. There will be a phone number for the building available 24/7 for any building or resident related issues. Design of the building allows for private and enclosed outdoor space for residents to gather, secure entry via fob access, and front desk for guests to check in. The operators will also have a guest policy and a program agreement, which sets the rules of the building and behaviour expectations from residents. Each resident will be required to sign this program agreement.

Residents are expected to begin moving into the new buildings in Mission and Maple Ridge in the coming months.