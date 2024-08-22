F Sammy Blais Signed a PTO Contract with Abbotsford Canucks

Vancouver/Abbotsford – Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced Thursday that F Sammy Blais has signed a contract with Abbotsford (AHL) and has also been invited to Vancouver Canucks training camp (PTO).

From NHL.com

Blais was selected by the St. Louis Blues in the sixth round (No. 176) in the 2014 NHL Draft after he had 35 points (12 goals, 23 assists) in 21 games with Levis in the Quebec Junior Hockey League and 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) in 25 games with Victoriaville in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

In 2014-15, Blais had 82 points (34 goals, 48 assists) in 61 games, finishing second on Victoriaville in scoring. He played two more seasons in the QMJHL before making his professional debut with Chicago of the American Hockey League in 2016-17, finishing with 43 points (26 goals, 17 assists) in 75 games. Blais followed that with 40 points (17 goals, 23 assists) in 42 AHL games in 2017-18.

He made his NHL debut in a 2-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Oct. 14, 2017, getting two shots on goal in 17:18 of ice time. Blais got his first NHL point, an assist, in a 4-3 win against the Colorado Avalanche two games later on Oct. 19 and scored his first NHL goal on the power play in a 6-3 win against the Minnesota Wild on Nov. 25. 2017. He finished the season with three points (one goal, two assists) in 11 games with the Blues.

Blais split 2018-19 between San Antonio of the AHL and St. Louis, finishing with four points (two goals, two assists) in 32 games with the Blues. He also had three points (one goal, two assists) in 15 playoff games, helping St. Louis win the Stanley Cup for the first time in its history.

Blais played two more seasons with the Blues before being traded to the New York Rangers on July 23, 2021. He was traded back to St. Louis on Feb. 9, 2023, in the deal that brought Vladimir Tarasenko and Niko Mikkola to New York, and signed a one-year contract March 2.