Chilliwack Boxing Club Hosting the BC Bronze Gloves Championships – September 13 to 15

Chilliwack – Chilliwack Boxing Club are hosting the action-packed BC Bronze Gloves Championships again. This event is a tournament that will have 4 shows over 3 days with over 50+ fights.

This is September 13 to 15 at the Landing Sports Centre.

Friday: 7:00pm show
Saturday: Noon Show
Saturday: 7:00pm Show
Sunday: Noon Show

Tickets are on sale now and will go towards helping the club and its athletes travel to major tournaments across Canada as well as the United States. Scan the QR to buy tix or click the link below. Thanks for always supporting us!

https://www.eventbookings.com/…/bc-bronze-gloves…

2024 Chilliwack Boxing – BC Bronze Gloves Championships

