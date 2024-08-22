2024 Fall Art Classes at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre

Chilliwack — Find your love for art this fall with The Chilliwack Cultural Centre’s fabulous new lineup of art classes! Fall 2024 classes are now available for registration, with a wide selection of classes to choose from. From fibre arts to painting and even creative writing, these fantastic classes are sure to inspire you and turn your fall into something extraordinary.

Begin your creative adventure with the numerous classes being offered this fall! From Glass Beads 1: Introduction and Introduction to Wirework where students can learn how to create their own stunning pieces of jewelry, to The Writer’s Toolkit and Say the Write Thing: Dialogue for Writers, you can learn where to start in the daunting journey of creative writing. Pine Needle Basket Weaving will teach you how to make a 6” basket in the traditional Indigenous art of basket weaving, while Peyote Stitch Beading will teach you the basics of beading techniques where you can bead your own medallion.

Still Life in Watercolour and Vibrant Colours with Acrylics will guide students through the foundations for drawing and painting skills, where Portraits like the Old Masters and Drawing Faces are the perfect opportunity to continue refining your skills. Clay Date Night and Canvas & Cabernet make for the perfect night to spend with a partner or friend while doing art, and Dungeons & Dragons One-Shot bring you on a spectacular adventure.

These fantastic classes, and many more, are the perfect way to discover, or even rediscover, an artistic passion. Space in classes is limited, so do not miss your opportunity to fall back in love with art! Registration for all classes is now available! For more information or to register for a class, visit www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, call 604-391-SHOW(7469), or stop by The Centre Box Office (9201 Corbould Street, Chilliwack).