2024 BCHL Kyle Turris Community Awards – Chiefs, Rivermen

Burnaby/Chilliwack/Langley (BCHL) – The BC Hockey League has announced the Coastal Conference winners of the Kyle Turris Community Award, presented by Rogers.

The award is given to BCHL players who go above and beyond in their community. Each team submits a winner from their organization, along with the reasons they were chosen.

This year's winner, from the Chilliwack Chiefs, is Harrison Boldt

— Chilliwack Chiefs (@Chiefs_Hockey) August 22, 2024

Chilliwack Chiefs – Harrison Boldt

Boldt, in his rookie year, made a significant impact in Chilliwack. He was a volunteer coach for the local Special Olympics floor hockey team and became an instant fan favourite. Everywhere he goes, Boldt takes a vested interest in everyone he interacts with and tries to positively impact their day. Multiple messages and comments were sent to team staff about his leadership and kindness when out in public. Even when not in the lineup, Boldt could be found chatting with fans, visiting with volunteers and helping with in-game promotions.

Langley Rivermen – Vitaly Levyy

Levyy leads by example with actions that go above and beyond the expectations of a junior athlete. His genuine connection with the Rivermen and the Langley community is evident in his initiative to attend minor hockey practices and games, independently reaching out to season-ticket holders’ families. Levyy has taken the initiative to rally his teammates, gathering them to attend kids games. This personal touch demonstrates a profound commitment to fostering relationships with the individuals who support the team, showcasing a level of engagement that extends beyond the ice.