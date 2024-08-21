Chilliwack Resident to Explore Greek Islands After $150K Slot Win on PlayNow.com

Chilliwack (BCLC) – Deborah Surette will soon be jetting off to Greece, thanks to her recent $150,180 Lock it Link – Night Life slot win on BCLC’s PlayNow.com.

The Chilliwack resident was camping in her fifth wheel camper on August 9, 2024, when she decided to play the online slot game while at the kitchen table — a decision she’s glad she made.

“Best $30 I’ve ever spent,” she said of her wager amount. “It’s still kind of surreal. I have to keep looking at the picture of the win to believe it.”

Surette’s husband was in just as much disbelief over the win.

“He had to put on his glasses to see what I was crying about,” said Surette.

In addition to checking off Greece from her bucket-list, Surette plans to pay off her mortgage with her prize.