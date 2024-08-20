BC Transit Service Upgrades and Changes For Fall 2024

Fraser Valley – BC Transit, the Cities of Abbotsford, Chilliwack and Fraser Valley Regional District are announcing a seasonal service change for the region, effective September 3, 2024.

Fraser Valley Express #66

To help address the demand for the service, weekday trips are being added during the PM peak and the evening. As a result, two eastbound trips in the morning will now end at the McCallum Park and Ride.

Earlier service will be added on Saturday mornings, with the first trip leaving Chilliwack at 6:45 a.m.

Trips will run every 30 to 40 minutes on Saturday and Sunday mornings and in the early evening. One short trip has been added to Saturday and Sunday evenings between Lougheed Station and McCallum Park and Ride to reduce current capacity challenges. Earlier service will be added on Sunday mornings, with the first trip leaving Chilliwack at 8:35 a.m.

Chilliwack

On September 3, Labour Day, Route 56 Cultus Lake seasonal service ends, and Route 71 Agassiz/Harrison seasonal Sunday service will also end. Route 51 Vedder will re-introduce school trips.

Additional changes this fall include an expansion for handyDART users. Weekday service will be extended by two hours. handyDART service will run Monday – Friday from 7:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. There will also now be handyDART service offered on Sundays and holidays from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Abbotsford

With the return of school, routes 22, 24 and 26 will return and school focused trips on routes 1, 2, 4, and 12 will also return for the season.



To help improve on-time performance, several routes will see minor trip time adjustments across the system.



In Mission, there will be additional Sunday service on routes 31, 32, 33, and 34. Adjustments are also being made to Sunday service on routes 35 and 39 to allow for better connections to local routes.



In Abbotsford, construction is expected to continue on the new downtown Montrose Transit Exchange. As a result, temporary stops on McDougall Avenue will remain open servicing routes 1, 2, 3, 4, 7, 9, 15, 16 and 26. Stay tuned to bctransit.com for further updates on the opening of this improved exchange later this fall.



