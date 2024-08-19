“I Hope You’re Sitting Down”: Abbotsford Resident Surprises Husband with $500K Lotto Max Win

Abbotsford — There has to be something in the air and water around Abbotsford. ANOTHER Lotto winner ! There have been a few major winners in the summer of 2024.

Josephine Knipstrom left her husband in disbelief when she told him that she won $500,000 from the August 13, 2024 Lotto Max draw.

The Abbotsford resident, who split a Maxmillions prize with another player in Ontario, interrupted her husband while he was eating cereal to share the news.

“I walked into the kitchen and said, ‘I hope you’re sitting down.’ He was in shock. He had tears in his eyes!”

Knipstrom and her husband plan to celebrate by going out for a fish and chips dinner.

Apart from helping her daughter and grandchildren, Knipstrom has no immediate plans on how to spend her winnings.

On how it feels to win?

“I feel like it’s surreal, it has not yet set in!”

Knipstrom purchased and validated the winning ticket at Petro Canada on Sumas Way and Marshall Road in Abbotsford.