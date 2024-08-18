BCFC Week 4 – Up and Down Season for the Huskers, Rams Win

Fraser Valley – Win one, lose one, repeat.

The Saturday final at Exhibition Field in Chilliwack, @WestshoreRebels improve to 3-1 and @GoValleyHuskers drop to 2-2.

Westshore with no trouble at all, beating the home team 42-24.

Next up on August 24, the Huskers travel to McLeod Stadium to play the Langley Rams and the third annual Cascade Cup for Valley football bragging rights.

The Langley Rams were in Kamloops to play the Broncos and won 38-6.

Next up on August 24, the Rams host the Valley Huskers at McLeod Stadium. Its the second annual Family Day and the third annual Cascade Cup for Valley football bragging rights.