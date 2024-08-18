BC Rivers Day Celebration and Chilliwack River Cleanup on Sunday, September 22

Chilliwack/Sardis – The bi-annual event.

The BC Rivers Day Celebration and Chilliwack River Fall Cleanup is Sunday, September 22.

PRE-REGISTER BEFORE – Wednesday, September 18th to be entered into the PRIZE DRAW and enjoy the BBQ hosted by the Chilliwack Dogwood Monarch Lions. To pre-register email the following information to info@cleanrivers.ca

Name

Cell Number

Emergency Contact Name

Emergency Contact Cell Number

Registration is open from 8:30am-9:30am. All participants must sign a waiver. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

All volunteers must return to registration to check in by 1pm. BBQ will be at 1pm.

This event happens rain or shine. Please bring sturdy footwear, and a re-useable mug to enjoy the refreshments provided by McDonalds Luckakuck.

Pickup sticks, bags, and gloves will be provided.

